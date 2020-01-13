The study surveyed people aged 65 years and older about their exercise habits and tracked each person for a period of 15 years. Almost one-third of the participants died during that time, and less than 10% of the participants did strength training, but those who did strength training were revealed to be 46% less likely to die during the study than every other participant.

Getty

Some of the reasons why this might be is that strength training can increase stamina and balance, increase bone density and increase muscle strength – and those factors can reduce the risk of falls and fractures, a major cause of health issues among older people.

Furthermore, more muscle means more calories are burned when your body is at rest, keeping excess weight off.

It seems weight lifting is for everyone! However, if you are aged 65 years or older, speak to a medical professional before embarking on a strength training journey.

