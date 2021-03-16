Yet while social media comes with its perks, there’s good cause to worry about what effect it has on your kids.

Recent issues with TikTok's inability to limit disturbing content has raised red flags, however keeping your kids off social media is no easy feat, with TikTok being the currency of adolescent communication.

Considering the need for safer practices, Lego’s latest kid-friendly product, Lego Vidiyo, has arrived to offer up a fun and creative alternative.

The beat box packaging can be folded up and carried. Lego

Similar to TikTok – a short-form, video-sharing app – Lego Vidiyo is an online space for kids to be the director and star of their own creative videos.

The product pairs an app with augmented reality capabilities with Lego figurines and buildable toy sets, which can be ‘scanned’ into the app.

While the app is free, you can’t unlock any of the features without purchasing the physical sets. There are six sets to choose from and each one includes a figurine and collectable Lego tiles called Beatbits, which unlock special video effects to use while you record your music video.

Candy mermaid beat box Lego

Once the character and Beatbits have been scanned into the app and unlocked, kids are able to choose a song and start filming.

In partnership with Universal Music, there’s a growing collection of music available to dance and sing to, and 12 colourful characters to collect including a punk pirate character and a candy-coloured mermaid.

The wholesome platform has a range of online security features built in, including a moderated forum, making it a secure way for kids to share their own video creations online.

There are over 130 beat bits to collect and each one unlocks a new special feature in the app. Lego

Lego Vidiyo is available at Target and will set you back $22.

