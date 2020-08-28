Ikea

The range features one set of three small boxes, two sets of bigger boxes, and one set of LEGO bricks, so that you can get started on fun little creations right away.

While you wouldn't think these two brands to be such a great fit, the collaboration has proven to be genius as they've produced the ultimate solution to a messy floor, littered with Lego pieces. With these simple box sets, you can both store pieces inside, and display Lego constructions on top. This means there’s no need to DIY your own Lego storage areas anymore!

The range meshes the worlds of both parent and child by encouraging creativity in all ages, and also providing endless opportunities for collaborative decluttering.

Kids may be more likely to clean up their Legos with these boxes and parents may be inspired to create something of their own. Either way, both are likely to bring some peace.

Not only will you want to play with this Lego, but it looks good too! The range easily compliments your other Ikea furniture and can sitting fashionably on any shelf.



If you’re already a Lego fan, this set is compatible with all Lego and can be easily combined with any existing products.

While you won’t be able to get your hands on this set anytime soon, keep your eyes peeled in early 2021 when the range is set to drop.

