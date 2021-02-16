Currently in development, the imaginative kit was created by 25-year old PhD student Truman Cheng from Hong Kong, who submitted the set to the Lego Ideas website, a platform that allows anyone to submit original ideas for Lego kits.

”One day, I was just playing with Lego parts, and I realised stacking Lego plates together in random intervals looks a lot like Van Gogh’s iconic brush strokes,” Cheng told LEGO ideas.

Lego

After Cheng’s idea received over 10,000 votes from the public, it was announced that the company has made plans to release it to the public with Cheng set to earn 1 per cent of royalties on the set.

“It was a good brain tease to come up with tricks and techniques to capture the look of the original painting. The brushwork goes into many directions in the moon and the swirling cloud, so there was some creative use of bracket and clip elements involved,” says Cheng.

A mini Vincent Van Gogh figurine will be included in the set, complete with a paint brush, palette, easel and mini-painting of Starry Night.

Lego

The art-inspired set follows Lego's hugely successful Lego Botanical launch, which has been making waves on social media. With a bonsai tree and a bouquet of flowers, the new sets are intended to inspire mindfulness in adults.

Lego Botanical Collection lego

Last year, Lego collaborated with the Andy Warhol Foundation on a set of 2-D pop art kits. The mosaic-like portraits are inspired by Warhol’s pop art and include Harry Potter, Mickey Mouse and the Beatles.

For more details, or to keep up to date with announcements, head to the Lego Ideas website.