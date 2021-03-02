The two iconic desserts will soon become one, with the first limited-edition doughnut 'The Lotus Biscoff Ring' showcasing Krispy Kreme’s original glazed doughnut, smothered in Biscoff spread and topped with a swirl of Biscoff Crème. But wait, it doesn’t end there.

Next in the new line-up is the Lotus Biscoff cheesecake doughnut. This masterpiece features a glazed doughnut dipped in Lotus Biscoff spread and filled with cream cheese frosting. The mouth-watering treat is finished off with chocolate ganache drizzle and a Biscoff crumb.

The Lotus Biscoff Ring Krispy Kreme

The creamy, caramelised biscuit spread, which was originally created to pair with a cup of coffee, only arrived in Australia in recent years and now pops up in recipes around the world.

“We saw how loved Lotus Biscoff was around the world so knew we had to give Aussies the chance to taste the two iconic flavours brought together in one delicious doughnut!” said Olivia Sutherland, Marketing Director at Krispy Kreme Australia.

The Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake Krispy Kreme

Though Krispy Kreme has released many drool-worthy flavours in the past, including a golden Gaytime doughnut, these two new flavours are sure to win you over. Though beware of the inevitable sugar-rush!

The new products are now available in Krispy Kreme stores across Australia and in 7-Eleven stores nationally. If you don't want to track them down, order the two flavours straight to your door using UberEATS, Deliveroo or Menulog.