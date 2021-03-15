1. Stage an epic egg hunt

Nothing says Easter quite like a fun-filled Easter egg hunt to start your day off. Give the kids a mini basket each and send them searching through your garden beds for all the eggs you've hidden, don't forget to offer up a prize for the most eggs found!

Bunny baskets, $6, 12-piece colourful hunt eggs, $3

2. Roll out the green carpet with a table runner

Red carpet is so overrated… except at Christmas time when all we want is red. But alas, it’s Easter, and this lovely green faux grass table runner will liven up your table setting and bring those bunnies to life!

Artificial Grass Table Runner, $15. If you're looking for one a tad bigger and more versatile, check out this Moss wall covering, $79.95

3. Get crafting

When the Hot Cross Buns have been devoured and the chocolate egg hunt is over, the kids will be looking for something to do. Why not set up a crafts table outside and give them some bunny ears, masks and ceramic cups to decorate?

3-pack decorate your own Easter mask, $3, Make your own Easter headband, $3, Paint your own ceramic pot, $3.

4. Set the scene

Brighten up your Easter theme table setting with bunnies, eggs and other festive motifs. Hang the wreath on the front door so your guests know they're in the right place, and decorate your home with these elegant and modern trinkets.

From top: Moss Easter eggs, $4, Easter egg wreath, $12, Hanging Easter decorations, $3, Wooden Bunny stand, $2

5. Dish up an Easter feast in style

A special family gathering calls for your finest fancy serving ware. Actually, we like ‘playful’ more than fancy for a family gathering – which is why we’re loving these Easter bowls and plates. Don’t pack them away post-Easter. The kids will love them for Sunday morning brekkies, and for outdoor dining, both young and old alike will love these stunning festive plates.

From top: Easter bunny plate, $12, Standing bunny bowl, $7, Easter-floral egg plate, $3.

6. Make your own Easter treats

If the chocolate, hot cross buns and other Easter treats aren't enough to tie you over, then pop into the kitchen for some Easter style baking. Or pick up Cadbury's Design Your Own Egg kit from Coles and get decorating.

Decorate your own cookie, $3, Easter cookie cutters, $3.

