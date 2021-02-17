Aldi supermarket is dropping a hot cross bun-flavoured gin just in time for Easter, and it’s the ultimate treat for adults.

The Hot Cross Bun Gin Liqueur will be released as part of Aldi’s special buys range on Wednesday February 24, for $19.99 a bottle.

Infused with the traditional flavours of Easter, the gin is a spicy mix with a rich fruity taste. Blended with nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves and gingers flavours for a smooth hot cross bun combination. Serve it with soda for a bit of fizz, or have it neat or on ice.

“We are proud of the quality and affordable products we bring customers, but also the innovative and unique range we can offer Australians – and the Hot Cross Bun Gin Liqueur is no exception!” ALDI Australia Shopping Expert Nicole Higgins said.

If you’re a die-hard hot cross bun fan and the boozy beverage isn’t enough, then track down some of the best hot cross buns on offer. Or why not try Aldi’s range?

Alongside the Easter gin, Aldi has also dropped two types of premium Hot Cross Buns as part of its Easter range. Pick up either the Specially Selected Brioche Hot Cross Buns or the Specially Selected Fruit Hot Cross Buns for $2.99 each.

If you'd rather make your own hot cross bun dish, then try one of these:

