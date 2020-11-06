This week, Johanna and Pete are taking us on a tour through one Sydney’s most architecturally significant neighbourhoods, The Rocks. Nestled behind the Harbour Bridge, there are so many gorgeous buildings hidden around this area that most residents miss in their day-to-day lives.

From the Museum of Contemporary Art to one of Australia’s oldest pubs, plus a premier hotel and more, these amazing places are chock-full of inspiration and Johanna and Pete are showing us around.

To visit the places Johanna and Pete went to, see below:

www.therocks.com

www.mca.com.au

www.rockswalkingtours.com.au

www.harbourrocks.com.au

www.lordnelsonbrewery.com

