French chef, Manu Feildel, might be a superstar on TV and in his commercial kitchens, but when he’s cooking family meals at home he’s got some stiff competition. His wife, Clarissa, comes from a food-loving Malaysian family and is a fantastic chef herself, so when it comes to cooking there’s more than one pro in the family. This week, Johanna is visiting the pair to chat about life, his new TV show and what dinner is like in this gastronomically-gifted household.