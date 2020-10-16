When you live in the public eye, you need your own private retreat to escape to. For Aussie superstar, Guy Sebastian, his stunning home on Sydney’s eastern beaches is that escape. His stunning beachside home balances the needs of his family of four with a little bit of theatricality, as you’d expect for someone who has spent his life on the stage. Johanna’s taking a tour of Guy’s gorgeous home and chatting about his brand-new album along the way.

Guy Sebastian’s brand new album T.R.U.T.H Is available to stream, download and buy now at guysebastian.site/TRUTH. And for all the details for Guy’s national T.R..U.T.H tour in 2021 head over to guysebastian.com.

