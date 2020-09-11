If you’re feeling a little stressed out and are looking for some ideas as to how you can improve your feelings of calm and wellbeing at home, consider increasing the amount of indoor plants you have, and think of gardening as an opportunity to be more mindful.

Indoor plants for stressed-out people

1. Mint

Not only is mint a delicious addition to your cooking, a study by Wheeling Jesuit University found that the smell of mint can lower feelings of frustration and boost awareness.

2. Jasmine

A study published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry found that the smell of Jasmine can be a soothing as Valium.

3. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is good for sun burn, bug bites, moisturizing your skin and it purifies the air of carcinogens and emits oxygen at night.

4. Lavender

Lavender has been used in aromatherapy for centuries because, and a new study published in the journal BioPsychoSocial Medicine found that inhaling the scent of lavender for ten minutes had a significant effect on the nervous system of women suffering from premenstrual symptoms. It especially decreased feelings of depression and confusion.

5. Basil

Basil is fabulous for pesto but also contains a compound called linalool which has been found to reduce the activity of certain genes that go into overdrive during stressful situations. Try adding the herb to your next meal.

6. Snake Plant

The Snake Plant is known to be one for the best for purifying air, according to NASA. While they purify the air during the day, they emit oxygen at night.

Horticultural initiative Plant Life Balance joined forces with the scientists at RMIT University in Melbourne recommend a range of plants in different sizes and varietals in each room. In an average four by five metre room, Plant Life Balance recommends having 5 plants or more, as 5 plants provide 60 percent more wellbeing.

