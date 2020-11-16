1. Pink polka dot plant - Hypoestes Phyllostachya
This plant likes bright indirect light and temperatures no colder than 16 degrees Celsius. It likes well-drained soil.
2. Cordyline fruticose kiwi pride
Cordylines prefer filtered light but will tolerate a bit of direct sunlight. Water regularly.
3. Tradescantia tricolour
A rare and easy-growing plant that prefers the soil to dry out completely between deep drinks. It likes bright, filtered light.
4. Hoya carnosa tricolour
This plant prefers a bright spot of sunlight and only likes a drink when the soil is almost completely dry.
5. Nerve plant - Fittonia
This plant prefers high humidity and likes bright light but not direct sunlight, and part shade. It likes moist but well-drained soil.
6. Variegated croton
Crotons generally prefer a position with full sun, but some can tolerate part shade. However, the amount of light the plant gets will influence its colour. It likes moist soil.
7. Coleus plant
Position this plant in bright light but away from the hot midday sun. Keep the soil moist throughout the year and it prefers slightly warmer temperatures.
8. Persian shield plant
This plant can be grown indoors in a pot and prefers full sun to partial shade. Make sure the moisture and humidity is kept to consistent levels.
