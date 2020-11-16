By now, everyone knows just how big an impact a few indoor plants can have on your interior scheme. They make a room feel more stylish, a home feel more lived in, and add that much-needed touch of nature that many of us lack.

Although many of us go for the luscious foliage plants with big leaves and plenty of greenery, sometimes a home just needs a little more colour. If you’re looking to add a little colour to your indoor garden, then do we have the list for you.

These plants are all capable of surviving indoors, and their leaves are adorned with colour.