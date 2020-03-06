Dracaena

Dracaena is thought to have the ability to absorb allergens from that air and trap them in its leaves. It does grow to be large, so be sure to prune it regularly and keep it in a bright spot with moderate sun.

Bamboo Palm

Bamboo palm is believed to have the ability to improve air quality in your home, filter our carbon monoxide, formaldehyde, xylene and even carbon, which are all pollutants that can make allergy symptoms worse. Water it regularly and pop it in a sunny spot.

Gerbera Daisies

As long as you aren’t allergic to pollen, this brightly-coloured plant can filter out benzene, a chemical found in pesticides, paints, dye and tobacco smoke. This plant will need direct sunlight and it’ll look delightful in your home.

English Ivy

A small study has found that English ivy can reduce the amount of mould spores in the air, which is great for those who suffer from mould allergies.

