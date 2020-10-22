These beauties prove you don’t have to live in the tropics to experience the joy of palms:

1. Chinese windmill palm

An elegantly shaped tree, the Chinese windmill palm (Trachycarpus fortunei) is well suited to growing in the subtropics, along with cool and temperate climates. Its beautiful silhouette and graceful fan-like fronds are perfect in a pot or garden setting. Plant in full sun in well-draining soil, and protect from strong winds. Height: 7m

Chinese windmill palm Getty

2. Golden cane palm

A popular landscaping plant, the golden cane palm (Dypsis lutescens) is ideal for bringing a tropical feel into your garden or home. Its bright green and gold stems are a stand-out and the dense foliage is perfect for providing that lush verdant look – great for screening. Plant in a large pot and place in a well-lit spot indoors or, if planting outdoors, position in full sun or partshade and plant in organically enriched, well-draining soil. Height: 4m (in garden)

Golden cane palm Getty

3. Parlour palm

Want to grow small in size but still deliver big impact? The parlour palm (Chamaedorea elegans) is a graceful specimen, with clusters of slender stems and handsome green foliage. Keep it in a pot and place it on the patio, or if planting in the garden, position in part shade in well-draining soil. It makes a great indoor plant too. Height: 2m

Parlour palm Getty

4. Lady palm

Graceful, elegant and incredibly attractive. The Lady palm (Rhapis excelsa) is a true lady, with its dark, glossy green stems looking gorgeous on the verandah or under trees in a sheltered spot in the garden. Lady Palm is best planted in a shady spot in moist, well-draining soil, but also grows well indoors. Height: 3–4m

Lady palm Getty

5. Australian fan palm

Forming an attractive clump of large round fan leaves, the Australian fan palm (Licuala ramsayi) is a gorgeous native palm – arguably Australia’s best – that is suited to subtropical and temperate climates. It’s slow-growing and can eventually reach 15m, but will be smaller if kept in pots. Plant in a shady spot, in moist well-draining soil. Height: 15m

Australian fan palm Getty

