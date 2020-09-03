How to grow them
Climate
Dragon trees thrive in warm subtropical to temperate coastal areas from Mackay in Queensland to Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. They will tolerate the dry tropics and occasional light frosts. Avoid wet tropics and cold frosty zones.
Aspect
Dragon trees love full sun, but do need protection from strong afternoon sun.
Soil
Extremely free-draining soils are essential, as wet roots will be fatal. If your soil isn’t well-drained, consider building a raised planter bed (make sure it’s more than 1 x 1m) and fill it with a mixture of well-draining potting mix and sharp sand.
Water
For garden-grown trees, natural rainfall is sufficient – once established, regular watering isn’t necessary. For plants in large pots, you’ll need to water occasionally when soil is dry to touch.
Pots
A sizeable plant needs a suitable pot. Beginning at 500mm for younger plants, fill containers with 50 per-cent potting mix and 50 per-cent coarse sand for free drainage. Drill extra drainage holes in the base and sides of containers.
Fertiliser
Little is needed, but a small sprinkle of controlled-release fertiliser such as Yates Acticote or Scotts Osmocote Plus Trace Elements in spring and again in late summer will help.
