There’s nothing subtle about the dragon tree (Dracaena draco). Its striking form creates a bold architectural statement in the landscape.

This amazing succulent, also known as the dragon’s blood tree, can grow over 10m high and 15m wide. It is also incredibly slow growing and can take up to 25 years to reach just 3m in height and width.

An ancient wonder

Don’t let that deter you, though – the dragon tree is long lived and, when young, has a short scaly stem that is topped with a tuft of dramatic sword-like foliage in the form of strappy blue-green leaves, so it’s a fabulous feature plant.

Eventually it flowers and branches out repeatedly, providing the tree with its fascinating forked framework. It is the ultimate living piece of art that is worth your investment of time, but if you can’t wait and need a mature specimen now, you will need to dig deep… in your pockets, that is! Mature plants can cost thousands, so we suggest be patient – it’s worth the wait.