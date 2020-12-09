And now the wait is over for Ikea's much-anticipated collection with cult fragrance brand Byredo.

The covetable line-up of 12 limited-edition candles, named ‘Osynlig’ – meaning invisible in Swedish – considers the concept of invisible design in the home. When creating the candles, Byredo founder Ben Gorham explored the connection between home and scent.

“Smell is a very relevant part of the home, and it creates a sense of comfort and security," said Gorham.

Despite scent being invisible, it plays a large and formative part in the design of a home as it has the power to create an inviting and cosy environment.

"We’re trying to develop a ton of smells enforcing the idea that everyone has a different relationship to it, and nothing is right or wrong.”

In order to help people find the best scent for their homes, the range is divided into three bases; floral, woody, and fresh. The scents include rose and raspberries, firewood and spice, peach blossom and bamboo, and tobacco and honey.

The price point is surprisingly low at around $10 for a small candle, and, in true Ikea fashion, the range has been dubbed "affordable luxury".

Pick up a candle from any Ikea store or online from February 1 2021.

