To claim their pack of biscuits, Tims and Tams should visit the website HERE and provide the required information to verify their identity. Once submissions have been validated, winners will receive their Tim Tam biscuits in the mail.

“National Tim Tam Day is an opportunity each year to celebrate Aussies love affair with their favourite chocolate biscuit. There are lots of Tims and Tams out there, and we want to celebrate their unique Tim-ness and Tam-titude by giving them free Tim Tam Crafted Collection biscuits! What more could they wish for?” says Matt Grant, Arnott’s Marketing Manager.

The Tim Tam Crafted Collection launched in January 2020 and features ingredients carefully selected from regions across Australia and New Zealand. The new range comprises of four deliciously indulgent flavours, including: Murray River Salted Caramel, Sunshine Coast Strawberries & Cream, Gisborne Orange & Dark Choc, Manuka Honey & Cream. If your name isn’t Tim or Tam you can purchase a pack for just $3.95.

There are some rules. The offer of free Tim Tams for people named Tim and Tam ends on February 16, 2020 and 23.59pm, or when stocks run out – whichever comes first. There is a limit of one pack of free Tim Tams per customer, and a limit of one entry per email address. Australian residents must be 16 years old or older to claim the price. And names must begin with consecutive letters “T-I-M” OR “T-A-M”. Allow 6-8 weeks for shipment of your claim online.

