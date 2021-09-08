Image: Dave Wheeler / aremediasyndication.com.au

1. Trace the ring on the furniture with a bit of car wax. Allow it to dry and then polish with a soft cloth.

2. Grab your hairdryer and blast it on the lowest setting, being sure to move it around so one spot doesn't overheat.

3. Mix equal parts vinegar and olive oil and apply it with a soft cloth in the direction of the wood grain. Then buff with a clean, soft cloth.

4. Gently rub either mayonnaise or petroleum jelly in a circular motion on the mark with a soft cloth. If it doesn't lift completely, you can pop more product on and leave for an hour or two before trying again.

5. Make a paste from one teaspoon salt and a few drops of water. Rub the mixture onto the stain with a soft cloth. Buff with furniture polish.

6. Make a paste from one tablespoon of baking soda and on teaspoon water. Gently rub the mixture onto the stain. Be careful not to use too much water.

7. Rub a non-gel and non-whitening toothpaste into the wood in the same direction as the grain. Remove the paste and buff the table with wood polish.

8. Gently rub the stain with fine grade steel wool in the direction as the grain, just be sure not to go beyond the confines of the stain or you'll risk damaging the finish.

You might also like

How to remove stubborn stains

How to remove coffee stains from anything

Professional cleaner reveals grout cleaning hack