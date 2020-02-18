The Victorian mother of five told Better Homes and Gardens that she has tried many other cleaning methods with little success.

“I've done the whole baking soda/vinegar … and that's way too time consuming with very little result,” she said.

“I've used long life grout cleaner too. Some people swear by it [but] I'm not a fan and the smell is horrendous,” she added. “Plus long life grout cleaner is $10 a bottle. It ends up costing a fair bit.”

Rebekka tried the Napisan hack at a client’s house and got amazing results.

She adds two scoops of Vanish Napisan Gold Pro Stain Removal Powder to a bucket of water and spreads it over the tiles before scrubbing.

"Bunnings sell two grout brooms, one is $10 and the other is in the $20 range. Just be careful as obviously the floors are extremely slippery when mopping," she said.

Rebekka finishes by rinsing tiles and mopping again with hot water and methylated spirits.

The dirty ‘before’ and sparkling clean ‘after’ photos speak for themselves.

Before the grout was cleaned Rebekka Ladner

The sparkling white 'after' Rebekka Ladner

The hack caused a stir on the Facebook group, "Mums who Cook, Clean and Organise".

"Wow I am going to have to try this!" one woman said.

"Omg going to try this when kids are not home. I have tiles in my house," commented another.

