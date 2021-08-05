Pass the salt!

One tried and true hack you can try is table salt! As soon as the spill occurs, cover it with salt, which will absorb the red wine completely. When the entire patch is completely dry, vacuum and you're good to go.

Bicarbonate soda strikes again

Another way to absorb the stain is with bicarb soda. Start by carefully putting paper towel over the stain to soak up the excess (do not rub – you don't want to spread the stain!), then sprinkle with bicarb. Let dry, then vacuum and blot with white vinegar. Repeat if need be.

Sunlight soap is a saving grace

This humble bar of laundry soap has saved many a red wine spill from staining clothing (even after the stain has dried!). Dampen your item of clothing and rub the bar directly onto the fabric. Leave for about an hour, then rinse and repeat if need be. Once the stain is out, you can wash your clothing as normal!

Reach for the pre-wash

Any kind of 'oxi' pre-wash solution (like your trusty Napisan) should be enough to loosen that pesky stain – apply and leave for 30 minutes. Adding these solutions to water turns the sodium percarbonate into a mild bleach solution, lifting the stain. Alternatively, you can create your own oxi pre-wash by combining 1 part dishwashing liquid with 3 parts hydrogen peroxide.

You might also like:

How to remove stubborn stains

8 cleaning hacks to make your bathroom a better place

10 of the best BHG cleaning hacks