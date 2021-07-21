2. Eliminate fishy smells – after cooking foods like fish, use bi-carb solution (3 tbsps bi-carb in 1L of warm water) to clean the pan to eliminate any lingering smells.

3. Freezer cleaner – use bi-carb solution to clean out your freezer. Simply empty, defrost & wipe!

4. Deodorise smelly plastic containers – use bi-carb solution to deodorise smelly containers. Once done, rinse well with warm water.

5. Cleaning chrome – rub chrome with a moist cloth and dry bi-carb to shine. Rinse and dry.

6. Clean burnt pots and pans – soak the pan in dishwashing liquid, bi-carb and hot water for 10 minutes before washing.

7. Clean severely burnt pots & pans – scrub pot with dry bi-carb and a moist scouring pad.

8. Deodorise kitchen rubbish bins – sprinkle a handful of bi-carb in the kitchen bin to absorb odours.

9. Clean dirty or smelly cloths and sponges – remove odours from sponges by soaking them overnight in bi-carb solution.

10. Cleaning stained plastic containers – use bi-carb solution to scrub plastic containers when they age and develop a “sticky” feeling. Rinse thoroughly with warm water.

11. Freshen up musty tea and hand towels – pop them in the washing machine with 1/2 cup of bi-carb.

12. Eliminate smelly hands – to rid your hands of smells that stain (like garlic or onion), wet and then sprinkle on bi-carb. Rub hands together well, rinse and dry.

13. Clean dirty microwave – place a bowl filled with water and 2 tbs of bi-carb in your microwave. Cook on high for 1 minute, then wipe down with a clean cloth.

14. Cleaning non-stick pans – make a solution of 2 tbs bi-carb; 110ml vinegar; 225ml water. Put this mixture into the pan and boil for 10 minutes. Wash as normal.

15. Non-toxic oven cleaner – make a bi-carb paste (3 tbsp bi-carb with 1 tbsp water) and use to scrub oven with a clean cloth. Rinse well. When cleaning electric ovens, be careful not to get any bi-carb on the element as this may cause it to corrode.

16. Deodorise refrigerator – place a small open containerof bi-carb in your fridge to eliminate unwanted food odours. Replace monthly.

17. Cleaning stainless steel appliances – rub stainless steel with a moist cloth and dry bi-carb to shine. Rinse and dry.

18. Clean baby bottles – safely clean baby bottles by placing 2 tsps of bi-carb into the bottle, pour in hot water, leave to soak then rinse well.

19. Cleaning stainless steel sinks – sprinkle dry bi-carb on a damp sponge, scrub and rinse clean.

20. Cleaning kids' lunch boxes – use bi-carb solution to clean stained and smelly lunch boxes.

Chris Warnes

21. Kitchen fire extinguisher – scatter bi-carb by the handful to help put out small kitchen fires.

22. Clean wooden chopping boards – to remove food odours on wooden chopping boards, rub bi-carb paste onto the board and leave for a few minutes. Rinse well.

23. Polish silverware – polish silverware with bi-carb paste. Rinse and dry well.

24. Clean stained cups/mugs – restore life to stained tea and coffee cups by applying bi-carb to a damp cloth and rubbing on stain.

25. Washing dishes – to remove grease, add 2 tbs bi-carb to your washing up water.

26. Clean water bottles – wash out water bottles with bi-carb solution to get rid of stale smells. Rinse with warm water.

27. Clean rubbish bins – periodically clean your rubbish bin with bi-carb solution.

28. Clean refrigerator – use bi-carb solution to clean and freshen the inside of your fridge.

29. Fruit & vegetable scrub – for a safe way to effectively clean dirt and residue off fresh fruit and vegetables, sprinkle a little bi-carb on a clean cloth or vegetable brush. Scrub and rinse.

30. Clean oven racks – place a towel in the bottom of a bath tub and fill with hot water, 1 cup washing powder and 1 cup of bi-carb. Gently place the oven racks in the bath to soak overnight. Polish clean with steel wool. Rinse and wipe dry.

31. Clean thermos bottle – wash out thermos bottle with bi-carb solution to remove stale smells and strong odours. Rinse well.

32. Putting on rubber gloves – sprinkle bi-carb inside the fingers of rubber gloves to help them slip on.

33. Eliminate freezer odours – rid your freezer of unwanted odours by keeping a small container of bi-carb in your freezer. Replace monthly.

34. Natural scouring powder – combine equal parts bi-carb and salt to make a tough scouring powder which can be used to scour sinks and chopping boards.

35. Grimy oven prevention – to prevent a grimy oven, make up a mixture of 1 tbsp bi-carb dissolved in 1 cup water. “Paint” a clean oven with this mixture. This solution will leave a hard, sterile skin over the clean surface. Any fat, oil or burnt food will stick to the rough surface and can be wiped away with warm water. Repeat monthly.

36. Clean stove top/hot plates – combine hot water, bi-carb and vinegar to make a solution for cleaning food spills on stovetops.

37. Cleaning stained Laminex – sprinkle bi-carb on stain, splash vinegar on top and while solution is fizzing, rub with a cloth or brush. Wipe clean and rinse.

38. Cleaning the blender – add 2 tsps of bi-carb and 1⁄2 cup vinegar to blender, put the lid on and turn on for a minute. Rinse well.

39. Remove rust from pots/pans – cut a potato in half and dip the cut surface in dry bi-carb. Rub it over the rust and rinse the pot/pan in water.

40. Removing egg stains from crockery/cutlery – use bi-carb paste to remove sticky egg stains from crockery or cutlery. Rinse with warm water.

