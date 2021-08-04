Image: Anson Smart / aremediasyndication.com.au

1. Chemical-free drain cleaning

Before you call the plumber, try this easy, chemical-free fix.

Pour 1⁄2 cup baking soda down the drain, followed by 1⁄2 cup white vinegar. Let sit for 30 minutes to an hour. Repeat if necessary.

2. Use a broom to clean the bath

Cleaning your bath is awkward, to say the least. From bending over to kneeling on the tiles, comfort is not an option. But there’s an easier way. Once you’ve doused the bath in your cleaning product of choice, grab a broom and start scrubbing. It works wonders.

Image: Lynden Foss / aremediasyndication.com.au

3. Squeegee your shower after each use

Melissa Maker, the cleaning expert behind the popular YouTube channel Clean My Space, says using a squeegee is the key to a spotless shower.

Melissa explains using a squeegee on the tiles and glass after each use “means you basically don’t ever have to scrub your shower again.”

Some even recommend using a refillable dishwashing brush with half vinegar half detergent after each shower.

4. Clean shower head

Fill half a plastic bag with vinegar and place it over the shower head, making sure it’s submerged. Secure with a rubber band or zip tie and leave overnight.

In the morning, remove the bag and run the shower for a couple of minutes before using. All the gunk that has built up over time will fall away.

Image: Kristina Soljo / aremediasyndication.com.au

5. DIY toilet bombs

Toilet bombs are similar to a bath bomb (but for your toilet!). They eliminate smells while giving it a quick and easy clean.

6. Whiten your tile grout

How annoying is trying to clean grout with just a mop or cloth? Enter everyone's favourite miracle cleaning agent: bi-carb soda. Pop some on a toothbrush and give the grout a good scrub, leave it on for a while then rinse off.

Image: Morgan Kelly / aremediasyndication.com.au

7. Sparkling clean taps with lemon

Yes - lemon! Another one of nature's miracle cleaners. If your taps have seen better days, rub them with half a lemon then rinse and buff. This hack works on all chrome, so don't stop there!

8. Tea on the shower screen

Who would've thought your morning cuppa could double as a cleaning hack?! Pop some cold black tea in a spray bottle for a streak-free clean on mirrored surfaces and glass.