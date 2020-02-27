Here’s a step-by-step guide that shows you how to paint weatherboard with top tips by painting experts.

1. Select the right paint

British Paints 4 Seasons has been specially formulated to help protect against the suns UV rays, rain and humidity and is proven to defend against the changing and seasonal demands of our unforgiving climate.

British Paints 4 Seasons range comes in low sheen, semi-gloss and gloss. The more gloss, the more the paint will reflect in the sun.

2. Prep your surface

If you have a pressure hose lying around, then this is a great way to ensure your surfaces are clear of dirt and flaking paint, alternatively you can use a scrubbing brush and scrub these surfaces with a bucket of water.

When repainting older weatherboard, sand off any old paint, dirt, grit or other impurities by hand to guarantee a smooth surface every time.

Paint&Prime Exterior and 4 Seasons are self-priming and can be applied direct to most surfaces. If you are working with a dark timber, a specific primer may be required. It is always best to check the back of the product label for a full list of undercoat requirements.

Getty

3. Tackle the wall in sections

Before you start applying the first coat of paint, it’s important to have the right brush on hand. Use a good quality brush to cut in from the bottom of each board, making sure to reach into every overlap, before continuing with even brush strokes.

Rather than paint one long, horizontal board at a time, divide your wall into sections using the natural breaks in the weatherboards (such as corners, windows or doors) to minimise movement as you complete the project.

Working this way will ensure that you avoid vertical join marks between sections and give you even finish as the paint dries.

Getty

4. Work top to bottom

Begin painting from the top of the wall, and paint three boards at a time, ensuring you start from a corner and work towards the opposite side.

Starting this process from top down will ensure you don’t dirty any fresh coats in the lower sections by working directly above them.

5. Allow time to dry between coats

Two hours of drying time is all you need to leave you with an even finish every time! Check the tin for the recommended number of coats required for that colour, as darker colours may require further coats.