1. Start by culling old linen

Start with a plan. List the items you wish to store and bin what you haven’t used in years. Too good to bin? Launder the items and donate them to charity. Jot down the width, height and depth of each shelf as this will make container shopping easier. And don’t forget, the inside of the door is valuable real estate when it comes to storage. Consider installing shallow wire baskets or an ironing caddy you can fix to the door.

Meredith

2. Group linen sets together

Store frequently used sheet sets, throws and blankets in big baskets, according to size. You can even include a couple of hampers to sort your laundry into lights and darks. Learn how to fold your sheets into neat sheet packages. When it comes to washday, grab a set for each bed, place them in an easy-to-carry basket then go from room to room, changing the sheets and pillowcases. Easy!

Getty

3. Put your most-used linen in an easy-to-reach spot

Utilise the lower shelves for everyday items. Stack folded bath towels and use a smart see-through basket or caddy to store rolls of hand towels and face cloths. Trays, boxes, baskets and jars are ideal for holding everything from toilet paper and bathroom toiletries right through to first aid and sewing kits.

Unless your container is see-though, out of sight is out of mind, so take a moment to attach a label or a swing tag identifying each container’s contents.

Getty

4. What to store on the top shelf of a linen cupboard

The top shelf is ideal for storing spare pillows and seasonal items such as blankets and quilts. Same-type storage containers are an attractive way to store supplies you don’t need to access daily or weekly. Think specialised cleaning supplies or say a heated blanket with cables you need to corral.

Keep guest bedding separate, storing these up high but within easy reach. Arrange coordinated coordinating linens including sheets, pillowcases, towels and pillows in neat stacks.

You might also like:

Storage ideas to love!

Stylish storage solutions

5 DIY storage projects