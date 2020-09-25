With spring finally here, now is the time to tackle what can be the nemesis of even the most organised among us: the linen cupboard! Tara’s upcycling an old and musty pine cabinet into a fresh and airy rattan closet, which is perfect for linen.

Not only is this cabinet bang on trend, its full of great organisational ideas and easy projects to keep your linen fresh, beautifully organised and safe from moths and mould.

