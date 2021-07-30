There’s no denying folding a fitted sheet can be one of the most frustrating domestic tasks. The good news is, it is possible to fold these elastic-bound sheets into a neat, ready-to-store stack with your flat sheets and pillowcases without the pile turning into a crumpled mess.

How to perfectly fold a fitted sheet

Better Homes & Garden’s Dora Papas shares her tips for folding fitted sheets and pillowcases into one beautiful stack that will leave you with a perfectly neat cupboard that has plenty of room!

To start, Papas advises laying your fitted sheet on a flat surface with the elastic edge facing up so you can see the seam allowance.

Then, pick up the corner of the sheet with one hand and pick up the opposite corner - one in each hand - and flip the material over your hands, still pinching the corners.

Slide your hands into the opposite corners, pinch so all corners are held.

“What you need to do is shake, shake, shake because we want everything to be as smooth and as open as possible,” says Papas.

Next, take your right hand and bring it to your left hand, flip over the fabric so all corner seams are inside each other, and lay it flat on the table.