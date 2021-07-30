There’s no denying folding a fitted sheet can be one of the most frustrating domestic tasks. The good news is, it is possible to fold these elastic-bound sheets into a neat, ready-to-store stack with your flat sheets and pillowcases without the pile turning into a crumpled mess.
WATCH: How to fold a fitted sheet
How to perfectly fold a fitted sheet
Better Homes & Garden’s Dora Papas shares her tips for folding fitted sheets and pillowcases into one beautiful stack that will leave you with a perfectly neat cupboard that has plenty of room!
To start, Papas advises laying your fitted sheet on a flat surface with the elastic edge facing up so you can see the seam allowance.
Then, pick up the corner of the sheet with one hand and pick up the opposite corner - one in each hand - and flip the material over your hands, still pinching the corners.
Slide your hands into the opposite corners, pinch so all corners are held.
“What you need to do is shake, shake, shake because we want everything to be as smooth and as open as possible,” says Papas.
Next, take your right hand and bring it to your left hand, flip over the fabric so all corner seams are inside each other, and lay it flat on the table.
Image: Maree Homer / aremediasyndication.com.au
Fold the sheet into thirds lengthwise, then fold the sheet into thirds width-wise and you’ll end up with a square shape.
“You now have a fitted sheet that is beautifully folded,” she says.
If you really want to go pro, Papas advises to place the flat sheet on top of the fitted sheet and take the pillowcase and fold it into thirds and thirds again and place it on top of the sheet stack.
Fold the second pillowcase into thirds lengthwise and wrap this pillowcase around the sheet stack, tucking the loose end under the decorative edge of the pillowcase.
“There you have it,” she says. “One beautifully folded package and all of your sheet sets will be together,” she says.