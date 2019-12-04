Brisbane’s newest distillery and gin school, Brisbane Distillery, is now offering master distillers experiences. The experience allows you to create your very own gin, guided by the experts and includes a gin tasting session so you can pick your favourite flavours to add to your own concoction, then you’ll get the opportunity to create your own tipple with a personalised label to boot.

According to the website, the distillery offers more than 100 botanicals to tantalise your tastebuds and mini copper stills for each participant.

“Come and distill a bottle of your own unique gin at Brisbane's only Gin School. Choose from over 100 botanicals, create something special with your friends. We guide you every step of the way while you learn about gin and how to distill it.”

“With over 30 stills, we can cater for parties of up to 40, but most classes are smaller groups for a more intimate experience. Includes drinks, tastings, snacks and a take home bottle of your own gin.”