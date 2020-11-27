Heather Alstead Design is a small business that sells adorable pet-inspired products through Etsy. Handmade in Heather’s studio in North Yorkshire in England, the delightful wrapping paper range ships to Australia.
How it works
- Visit Etsy and look for Heather Alstead Design
- Check out the pictures on her personalised Christmas dog and Christmas cat wrapping papers.
- In the order section, choose to have your pet pictured wearing antler/santa hat or a Christmas jumper, and how you want I delivered.
- Then, in the notes section, write down what breed of cat/dog you want and their colour. You can also have you pet’s name included on the wrapping paper!
- Allow several weeks for delivery.
The wrapping paper is priced around AU$38 for 2 sheets of 61x70cm paper and you can see more of her stuff on Instagram.
