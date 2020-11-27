Heather Alstead Design is a small business that sells adorable pet-inspired products through Etsy. Handmade in Heather’s studio in North Yorkshire in England, the delightful wrapping paper range ships to Australia.

Hardtofind/ Heather Alstead Design

How it works

Visit Etsy and look for Heather Alstead Design

Check out the pictures on her personalised Christmas dog and Christmas cat wrapping papers.

In the order section, choose to have your pet pictured wearing antler/santa hat or a Christmas jumper, and how you want I delivered.

Then, in the notes section, write down what breed of cat/dog you want and their colour. You can also have you pet’s name included on the wrapping paper!

Allow several weeks for delivery.

The wrapping paper is priced around AU$38 for 2 sheets of 61x70cm paper and you can see more of her stuff on Instagram.

