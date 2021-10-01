Kids grow at incredible rates and keeping a record of that growth over the months and years is not only fun at the time, but later becomes a nostalgic way to look back on fond memories. Juliet will show you how by painting directly onto a plank of timber, you can match the colour scheme to your kids’ taste… and because the timber is portable you take it with you if you move or keep it safe during a renovation.

You might also like:

A beach-themed baby nursery

How to make timber bead coasters and matching trivet

How to make your own lightbox and window art