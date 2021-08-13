Timber curtain rings in natural and white

Sandpaper

Ruler

Selleys Aquadere Interior Wood Glue

Mini glass bottles

Roll of cork or furniture protection pads

Here's how

Step 1

Layer timber curtain rings to create different height vases. Add some white rings to the mix for a different look. Sand these back to create a distressed textured look.

Step 2

Arrange your natural and white rings into the heights you like and glue together in sets of 3-4 rings. Then glue the sets together. Check your vase is straight using a ruler, turning the vase to check three sides.

Step 3

Trace the outside of one ring on some cork and cut out the circle to create a base for the vase. Glue to the base. If you prefer, you can use a furniture protection pad on the base of the vase. Simply stick it to the base of the vase.

Step 4

Slip a mini glass bottle inside the vase. This allows you to add water and cut flowers to the vases. Create a set of three gives you height variants to play with when it comes to adding the flowers.

Beaded coaster

Gather your supplies

Thin twine or 1mm hemp cord - 1.7m per coaster

20mm beads x 28

Needle

Here's how

Step 1

Measure out your cord/twine and find the halfway point. Feed both ends of the string through one bead. Pull the string through so that both ends of the string are roughly even. It will create a loop around the bead.

Step 2

Feed both ends of the string through two beads. Pull the string through, and it will connect this row to the single bead.

Step 3

Repeat with 3 beads, pull the string through and it will connect this row to the previous row.

Step 4

Pull each row tight as you go.

Step 5

Repeat with 4 beads, then 5, then 6, then up to 7 beads as the last line.

Step 6

Tie each end off to the row before and trim. That's it! Easy as that.

Beaded trivet

Gather your supplies

1mm minimum hemp cord, 4m

20mm beads x 66

Needle

Leather handle if desired

Here's how

Step 1

Fold leather handle in half and tape ends together. Feed the first two beads onto the cord, then add the leather handle (this will be on the last row).

Step 2

Feed the remaining 64 beads onto the cord. The beads will all be in a simple line.

Step 3

Tie off at the last bead you have fed onto the cord (not the end with the leather handle.

Tip

Allow roughly an extra 200mm after the last bead before cutting the cord. (Note: when you start 'knitting' the rows together, you might need this extra cord if it becomes too tight).