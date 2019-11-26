According to better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Head Auctioneer, Emma Brown-Garrett, the key to determining whether a property is worth the sale price is doing your homework.
"It’s very hard in this current market to put an exact price on a property,” says Emma.
“As a buyer, the best way to research what a home is worth is to be diligent in your research of recent sold properties in the area you are thinking of buying. Watch the market closely and don be afraid to speak openly with the agent. "
How to research property prices
- Research recent sold prices for properties in the area
- Find out what the median property price in that area is
- Research capital growth in the area
- Spend some time watching the real estate market news in your area for dips and peaks in sale prices, supply and demand
- Speak to the agent about the property at length, the size pf the land, house, any recent renovations, structural work, etc.
