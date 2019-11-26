House-hunting is hard work and requires hours of research, inspection and analysis. However, how does the average person know if a property is really worth the asking price?

First home buyers and experienced property moguls alike find themselves in the same situation when it comes to buying a new property – how do you know if it’s worth the asking price?

Although house prices briefly dipped this year, it seems the lucrative property market is set to see house prices increase once again, particularly in Sydney in Melbourne.

Unfortunately, a large price isn’t always an indicator of a sound purchase. Sellers are desperate to make as much money off the sale of their property as possible, while buyers attempt to find a home with a manageable price tag.