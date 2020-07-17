If you're struggling to propergate roses then a humble pantry item might be your ticket to success. That's right, a potato is a perfect vegetable to grow rose cuttings as it's full of nutrients and supplies moisture. Just follow this step-by-step process and enjoy a bounty of roses at your place.

STEP 1. To get started you will need a clipping from a mature rose bush with flowers, around 200mm long. Once you have your clippings keep them moist in a bucket of water.

STEP 2. Ready your potato by carving out a hole that's slightly smaller than your cutting. A drill is handy for this step but if you don't have one, a corkscrew works just as well. Just be careful not to go all the way through the potato.

STEP 3. Grab your roses and trim 10mm off the end, cutting on the diagonal.



STEP 4. Dip the end in a hormone gel or dust. Alternatively, one gardening expert says vegemite will also do the trick. Place the end into the hole in the potato.

STEP 5. Plant in the ground with at least three inches of good soil covering it.

For a detailed look at how to grow rose clippings in a potato, watch the video below.