How to propagate roses

1. Cut pieces of stem about 20 – 30cm long (remove flowers, if there are any)

2. Remove all leaves

3. Re-cut the bottom of the rose cutting, just below a node (the swelling on the stem, where the leaves emerge)

4. Remove the thorns on the bottom half of the rose

5. Dip the end of the rose cutting into a rooting hormone gel (or use honey if you don’t have any hormone gel)

6. Plant into a pot filled with propagating sand. Poke a hole in the sand first, so you don’t rub off the hormone gel, and then carefully firm the sand around the stem. Water gently. You can plant about 4 cuttings in a 200mm pot

7. Place the pot in a protected spot, with filtered light, and water sparingly. By late spring, the cuttings should be producing leaf shoots and roots and are ready to be planted in a sunny spot with well-draining soil

How to plant and care for roses

Aspect

Give roses a position in full sun and ensure the plants have good airflow. Avoid growing them near big shrubs and trees that will cause them to compete for light and nutrients.

Water

During the warm months, regular water is key. Avoid overhead watering to reduce the risk of disease such as powdery mildew and black spot.

Fertiliser

They’re hungry plants, so feed them well. Use a slow-release fertiliser for roses and supplement with liquid feeding.

Pruning

Prune roses in winter, and deadhead for more blooms during the growing season.

