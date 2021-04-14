Bicarbonate of soda Getty

Vinegar: This is great for disinfecting as the acid in it helps combat nasty bugs such as E.coli, Salmonella and Staphylococcus. After washing your board, disinfect by giving it a wipe with full-strength, white vinegar. You can also deodorise the board by sprinkling bicarbonate of soda followed by a spray of white vinegar. Leave for 10 minutes, whilst it foams up, then rinse off with a cloth.

Hydrogen peroxide: It’s recommended to use 3% hydrogen peroxide for chopping boards that are used for chopping up raw meat. Spray enough hydrogen peroxide around the chopping board for it get into the cuts and rub it in with a clean cloth. Rinse with water and then dry.

Lemons: Whilst they don’t disinfect, lemons are great for deodorising your board, which is ideal if you use yours to chop up onions and garlic. Cut a lemon in half and rub it all over the board. Adding a little salt will also help absorb odours.

Additional tips: Don’t place wooden chopping boards in the dishwasher as it can cause the board to crack or warp. When drying your cutting boards, place in a position where air can circulate. This allows the board to dry out completely, eliminating any further bacteria that can live in moisture.

