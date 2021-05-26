Following a year spent at home and with increased attention to hygiene, it’s no surprise that a messy home could jeopardise your chances of a good offer. Luckily, the top reasons putting buyers off are all fixable issues.

Rated People’s recent Home Improvement Trends Report surveyed thousands and pinpointed the top features that put buyers off when purchasing a home. When it comes to what buyers are looking for, most are in the market for bigger properties with more outdoor space.

An added self-contained annex or a garden room could score you a higher offer and a quick sell, but if you don’t have time to focus on big improvements then start with the little ones. Rated People’s survey found that the most off-putting issues with a home are affordable fixes.

Scuffs, stains, damaged fixtures and an overgrown garden are all on the list and could be tended to in an afternoon. So, get out your toolbox and reliable cleaning products and get started.

The top 17 home features putting buyers off