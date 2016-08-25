Toolbox or carryall

To store and carry around your tools, as well as other bits and pieces, buy a cheap plastic carryall. Better still, make your own out of wood, just like you made in woodworking class at high school.

Safety gear

Personal protection equipment, (also called PPE) keeps you safe when creating dust, fumes and noise or flicking up splinters and specks that can get in your eyes. Safety goggles, ear muffs, masks and gloves are important items.

Tape measure

Accurate measuring is a must, and for that you’ll need a tape measure. An 8m tape is fairly compact but is long enough to measure most rooms. Make sure it locks and that you can easily read the numbers.

Carpenter’s pencil

When taking measurements, you’ll need to make a note of them or mark the surface. This type of pencil has a broad lead and is less prone to snapping off. For fine work, you can use a normal pencil.

Combination square

To draw square lines for setting out or preparing to cut, you need a combination square, which features both 90- and 45-degree angles, and a movable stock. The shaft can be removed for use as a ruler.

Spirit level

Whether you’re hanging pictures, installing shelves or building a house, finding a true horizontal is a great place to start. Spirit levels range in length from 225mm to 1800mm. They can also be used to check for plumb.

Hammer

The best first hammer is a claw hammer of medium weight that’s comfortable to use. It’s worth buying a quality hammer that will last you a lifetime. It’s used to drive nails, tap bits and pieces into place, remove nails and pry things apart.

Screwdrivers

A set of screwdrivers is essential. As well as driving screws with them, you can also use them to open paint tins and pry things apart, and as small levers. You need slotted and crosshead screwdrivers, as in older houses you still find slotted screws.

Cordless drill/driver

When you're tired of driving screws by hand, you can buy a cordless drill/driver. You’ll also need bits to drive screws with various head types, as well as drill bits for wood and masonry. Look for a 12-18V drill that comes with two batteries.

Handsaw

Most DIY involves projects with timber, so you’ll be needing a saw. A hardpoint saw with about 12 teeth per 25mm is a good start. They cost from around $12. There are many other saw types, which you can buy as you need.

Wood chisel

When working with timber, you’ll need chisels. A set containing 6, 12, 19 and 25mm chisels of good quality is money well spent. If you buy just one, go for 19 or 12mm. And hang on to Grandpa’s blunt one-inch chisel – it’s a great demolition tool.

Utility knife

These knives with exchangeable blades are designed for cutting soft materials such as cardboard, rubber, carpet, vinyl and even soft timbers. You’ll also want

one to open packaging, sharpen your pencil... the list goes on.

Spanner

A shifting spanner or adjustable wrench is used to tighten and loosen nuts and bolts, of various sizes, with hexagonal or square heads. Just adjust jaws in and out to suit the head or nut. A good one to begin with is a 200mm shifter.

Pliers

These are great for holding, bending, cutting and squashing things, mainly metal. It’s worth getting broad-nose and long-nose pliers. Both feature a wire cutter, which is ideal for snipping fencing wire or trimming speaker leads.

Paintbrush

Arguably, the most common home-maintenance task is painting, so have a 38mm or 50mm brush to hand. You can spend a lot of money on brushes, but if you don’t clean them properly after use, it’s best to head towards the cheapies rack.