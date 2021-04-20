People are choosing larger kitchens and outdoor-dining areas more than ever in 2021. Getty

The kitchen is the heart of the home, so it's no surprise that prospective buyers are looking for larger kitchen's and even outdoor-kitchens. When it comes to painting the kitchen and the best colours, 27% of people voted for a white kitchen, while 22% would opt for light grey walls and 21% went for natural wood.

Adrienne Minster, CEO of Rated People, says although some of the most attractive home improvements may look like bigger, more costly jobs to complete, there are clever and cost-effective ways to achieve similar looks, which could in turn increase the value of your home. “When it comes to selling, it’s a good idea to stay up to date with the features that buyers are looking for because the trends that were adding value just two to three years ago might now be devaluing properties.”

The research is taken from a wider study into renovation and interior design trends and other surprising buyer turnoffs.

Multi-functional spaces are highly valuable in today's property market. Scott Hawkins

Here, the top 20 home improvements that attract the most buyers are:

Self-contained annex Loft conversion Kitchen extension to create a large kitchen diner Newly renovated kitchen Summerhouse/garden room Newly renovated bathroom Garden office (office room, built in the garden) Walls knocked down to create one open-plan living space Landscaped garden Walls built to create separate spaces New driveway Home gym Home office (inside the home) Bespoke storage New wooden flooring Outdoor cooking area- barbecue/pizza oven Garden bar Home bar (inside) New carpet Vegetable patch

Rated People Home Improvement Trends Report: 2021 Ranked by the value placed on each improvement by UK home buyers.