Antibacterial Materials

Something we all place more importance on after this year is hygiene and we are set to see a greater inclusion of it into our living spaces. Expect to see automatic washbasins, touch-less flushing, and infrared sensors in bathrooms to reduce unnecessary touching. Kitchens are likely to follow similar intentions through voice-activated appliances and cooktops with sensors.

Mia Mortensen

Bricks

The latest insights are showing a return of bricks in 2021. We're not talking the 60s red bricks we are all familiar with but beautiful bricks used to add warmth and character to a space.

Adaptable layouts

A home needs to be able to change and grow with a family, and more houses are expected to be designed with this in mind. Many people are considering multipurpose rooms that can make the most of the space. You'll start to see non-permanent walls that can be shifted, and rooms that can be opened up and shut off as needed.

Paolo Fusco

Nature as saviour

As anyone who made it through lockdown without an outdoor area would know, nature is important. Outdoor spaces are expected to be the most desirable area for upcoming improvements with architects and interior designers already reporting a demand for designs that connect the indoors with the outdoors.

Murray Fredericks

Biodesign furniture

Biodesign is the creation of furniture and objects from living organisms such as waste, bacteria and fungi. Already technology has advanced enough for furniture to be made out of these and the trend is suitable for any environmentally-friendly homeowners.

Rikki Snyder

You might also like

The only 3 colour trends you need to know about for 2021

8 brightly colour house plants to spruce up your home

5 small changes that can add $10,000 value to your home