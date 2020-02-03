You can now buy a voice-activated toilet that delivers a completely hands-free toilet experience. The Numi 2.0 by Kohler is an advanced and intelligent voice-activated toilet that has Amazon Alexa embedded into its functionality.

In fact, Numi 2.0 gives you access to personal playlists, weather and traffic reports, the news – almost anything you can think of – all while sitting on the loo.

The toilet has a bidet, ambient lighting, heated seat and you can even set your own preferred cleaning functionality that can include music and/or water temperatures. Plus, the toilet is water efficient using just 3 to 3.8 litres per flush.

The Numi 2.0 toilet Kohler

Want an example of how smart the Numi 2.0 toilet is? A real life example of life with Numi 2.0 is a night time visit, whereby the integrated nightlight will guide you while the lid opens automatically to reveal a ready-warmed seat. When you walk away, the toilet flushes and the lid closes. No more having to remind the men in the house to close the lid!

Who knew there was so much tech you could fit into a toilet?

In fact, the Numi 2.0 toilet by Kohler is so impressive that is just won the Innovation Award at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Law Vegas. Unfortunately, the Numi 2.0 toilet isn’t currently available to consumers in Australia and New Zealand, but you know where to buy one when it is!

