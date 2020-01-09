Getty

1. Go meat-free for a day

According to researchers from Oxford, meat, dairy, egg and fish farming use 83% of the world’s farmland, yet provide only 18% of the world’s calories. Going meat-free for one day each week is a simple way to slash your ecological footprint. Check out our vegetarian recipes for a delicious dose of inspiration.

2. Break up with single-use

50% of the plastic that the average Australian purchases is used just once before it is thrown away. In 2020, it’s well and truly time to say no to single-use. It’s all about being organised, so grab your reusable coffee cup (or leave an extra at work for the *compulsory* office coffee run), don’t leave the house without a tote bag and keep your reusable water bottle with you at all times! Plus, breaking up with single-use plastic can save you up to $800 a year.

3. Mend, repair and borrow

A whopping 6,000kg of clothes is thrown out every 10 minutes in Australia. Before you hit the shops, delve into the depths of your wardrobe. Can you repair or mend a piece of clothing rather than buying new? Need a new outfit for a flashy event? Why not borrow something from a friend? This simple mindset will save your pocket and our planet.

4. Cut down on food waste

The average household throws away a staggering 20% of their food, or 1 in 5 shopping bags! Before you head to the supermarket, do a fridge audit so you don’t buy double, and use your old food before buying new. If your veggies are looking a little sad, roast them, freeze them or make a batch of this veggie stock.

5. Use less water

Water is one of our most precious resources - so use it wisely! Turn off the tap when you’re brushing your teeth, pop a bucket or watering can at the bottom of your shower to water your garden and cut down your shower by just 60 seconds to save 11L of water.

