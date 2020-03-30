Beef cottage pie
This classic beef cottage pie takes just 15 minutes to prep and is a brilliant way to transform everyday pantry ingredients into a family favourite. Even better, you can freeze it. Ready to go meals at home… because you know, we aren’t going anywhere.
Hearty chicken and barley soup
You don’t need to be ill to enjoy this crowd favourite. Packed with Pearl barley (good source of fibre and packed with nutrients) this hearty chicken, vegie and barley soup is a brilliant way to get your daily dose of nature’s best - carrots, thyme, bacon bones and chicken stock.
Barbecued French toast
With a thick, crunchy layer of caramelised demerara sugar, this is simply too good to save for brekkie alone! Make a batch for afternoon tea or dessert, and serve with barbecued peaches or pears instead of the apple, if you like. It’s Sunday morning café style fancy, served at home.
Omelette sandwich
Reinvent your sunny-side up eggs or poachies with this delish omelette sandwich. You can whip it up in just one pan and serve it three minutes later. Now that’s fast, Ed!
Pancakes five ways!
From traditional pancakes to fluffy and thin and crepey lemon squeezy, this collection of five pancake favourites will satisfy the sweet, sour and fussiest family members.
Herb fish cakes with avocado salsa
Trade your Saturday night fish and chips for something a little more gourmet! These super tasty fishcakes are easy to make, and even easier to swallow.
Potato pizza
The Italians nailed hearty foods, but our all-time favourite feel-good meal is definitely pizza. Get the kids together and make your own pizza gluten-free with a base of potatoes tossed with parmesan. It’s a great, healthy and family bonding activity for all. And if there’s any leftover, check out the best way to reheat pizza here.
Our best ever green vegetable bake
Layers and layers of delicious goodness (and dripping with cheese, if you dare!). Packed with nature’s finest immune boosters - capsicum, zucchini, sage, parsley, rosemary, potato and spinach all layered up – this amazing vegie dish will thrill the table.
