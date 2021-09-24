Just because you’re living in a share house or renting doesn’t mean your garden can’t be beautiful and productive… and Charlie shows you how! He’s helping out three housemates who all work from home and love to cook. They’d love a garden oasis to escape to when work gets stressful and a kitchen garden full of yummy produce to use in their cooking. So, whether you’re looking to start a vegie patch of your own or you already have one and want to learn more, there’s something in this for everyone.