A five hour-drive south of Sydney, you’ll find the charming villages of Bodalla, Tilba Tilba and Central Tilba nestled between lush countryside and beautiful beaches. You’ll also find two of Australia’s leading plantsman, Graham Ross and Charlie Albone, who are here to check out some of the region’s truly magnificent gardens. Graham’s heading to All Saints Garden, where you’ll find acres of fairytale-like gardens that are full of country charm.

Want to follow All Saints Garden?

Instagram: rectorygardenallsaintsbodalla

Facebook: The Rectory Garden All Saints Bodalla

Email: TheRectoryGarden@icloud.com

Opening Dates: Open on weekends commencing from the 12th and 13th December from 11am until 4pm. Further dates will be added for the summer holidays and this information will be shared on Instagram and Facebook.

