The best gardens get better with age and this week Graham’s visiting a garden which is a case in point. Established 140 years ago, Nooroo Garden, in NSW’s Blue Mountains, is steeped in horticultural history. As each consecutive owner has added their own personal touch, Nooroo has only grown more beautiful. Graham first visited in 2013, but he’s back again to see how the garden has grown and to check out Nooroo’s stunning range of spring blooms.

For more information, head to: www.nooroomtwilson.com.au.

