These days, travelling from Scotland to Peru and stopping at more than 30 countries in between seems completely impossible. But this week, Graham’s travelling the world in less than a day – and he’s having an absolute ball. He’s visiting Cockington Green Gardens, in the ACT, which is home to a fascinating display of meticulously handcrafted miniature buildings and monuments from around the globe. It’s all set within beautifully landscaped gardens, and Graham’s stopping by to check out this remarkable place.

