Cuddling up to a cute little puppy is one thing, but what happens when your pet pooch weighs even more than you do? Meet Frank the Tank. He’s a French mastiff who weighs a whopping 80 kilos and for his owner, Cassandra, that means BIG problems.

Frank is good natured and loving, but whenever he gets overexcited he jumps all over people and because of his size, that can be dangerous! Can Dr Harry help Cassandra control Frank, or will he remain a big problem for ever?

