It’s a question we’ve all asked ourselves, time and time again: why do I have so many odd socks? And whose stealing all the missing ones? For the McDonald family, there’s one obvious culprit. Wookie the labradoodle has loved stealing socks since he was a puppy… and he’s showing no signs of stopping. Can Dr Harry convince Wookie to stop, or will the McDonald family be cursed with wearing mismatched socks forever?

