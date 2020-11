It’s not just us humans that need to slip, slop, slap… dogs can get sunburnt too! This week, Dr Harry is visiting Dino the English bull terrier. Dino loves to play at the beach and lay in the sun, but with his thin white coat he’s at risk of sunburn, or possibly even skin cancer. Dr Harry’s here to show you how to protect your dog from the sun all summer long.

