Dogs are a wonderful addition to any family. Whether you adopt a senior or a puppy, you can rest assured that your canine companion will be a loyal friend for life.

In fact, dogs are the most popular pet in Australia, and when lockdown set in earlier this year many households decided to introduce a ball of fluff into their abodes.

This year, Pet Insurance Australia has analysed search data to identify the top 10 most popular dog breeds of 2020, and the results may surprise you.