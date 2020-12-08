While trendy breeds such as pugs, French bulldogs, labradoodles and other similar sorts may be the first to come to mind when thinking in terms of popularity, the answer is much more traditional.
Top female dog breeds
- Cavoodle
- French Bulldog
- Golden Retriever
- Labrador
- Groodle
Top male dog breeds
- Cavoodle
- Golden Retriever
- Border Collie
- French Bulldog
- Miniature Dachshund
