Johanna meets artist Ellen Porteus
Queen of colour! - by Johanna Griggs AM
From illustrations to wall murals, and installations for some of the biggest brands in the world, Melbourne artist and illustrator, Ellen Porteus’ star is on the rise. Tonight, Joh chats to this creative powerhouse about how her career took off and explores the amazing warehouse conversion she and her plant stylist partner live in. You’ll be amazed and inspired by this Queen of Colour!
For more information, go to Ellen Porteus.